Watch: Mysterious Long Worm Emerge From Beach Shocked Netizens

In a shocking video that went viral on the internet, a mysterious long worm surfaced on a beach horrified the netizens.

The 14-second clip starts with a man rubbing a small fish on the watery sand. As he rubs it, a small insect-like creature’s head emerges out of the sand and tries to attach itself to the fish. Then the man plucks the creature out with a clip, which is revealed to be a long snake-like worm. The short clip was shared with the tweet, “Australonuphis or beach worm, you don’t see it, but it sees you.”

Netizens react to the horrifying video in the replies. A user wrote, “Watch out for the sneaky Australonuphis, it’s always keeping an eye on you!”

Another user shared, “I never knew beach worms were watching me, it’s a creepy thought.”

While a third user stated, “Oh my god, you are ruining the beach for me, you know that?”

The post has gained more than 41,000 likes and 21 million views on the platform so far.

Australonuphis or beach worm, you don’t see it, but it sees you pic.twitter.com/dROcYACdgr — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 4, 2024

As per more information, the Australonuphis or Australian beach worm can grow to be 2 meters long (6.5 ft). Unlike the tweet’s implication, these worms are blind but have a powerful smelling sense. Their diet includes decaying meat, fish and seaweed that washes up on shore. The four species of this worm are found in Australia and Central and South America.