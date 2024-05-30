Watch: Indian actor pushes female co-star on stage; Internet reacts

South-Indian superstar and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna triggered social media outrage after a video of him, pushing a female co-star on stage, during a promotional event, went viral on the internet.

During a recent promotional event for her upcoming film ‘Gangs of Godavari’ by Krishna Chaitanya, Telugu cinema veteran and member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Nandamuri Balakrishna pushed actor Anjali on the stage, after briefly asking her and Neha Shetty to step aside.

The video doing rounds on social media sees Anjali initially taken aback by the act, as she tumbled, but started giggling and laughing immediately after, while he held a stern expression on his face and even scolded her, before giving her a high five moments later.

The absurd move of the veteran left the live audience in shock and infuriated social users, who slammed him for the misogynist act.

Reacting to the video, filmmaker Hansal Mehta commented, “Who is this scumbag?” and after getting to know about the Telugu superstar, responded, “Scumbag x 100.”

TV actor Nakuul Mehta also expressed his dismay and slammed Balakrishna and other men at the event for maintaining silence against the veteran. He wrote, “Not one person expressed their discomfort. Not one. Ridiculous behaviour by the gent.”

Another netizen remarked, “This man is a superstar, a successful politician and he’s on stage being cheered as he pushes a woman co-star… Balayya is a serial offender and never changes.”

“For additional context: That actress has done more than 50+ movies. More than half of them as a lead. Sad that this is the state of the industry and it hurts that there is no transforming this. Won’t be surprised if there comes a pr spin on this,” one more wrote on X. “Typical Indian male trying to show masculinity by battering a woman.”