Viral Video: Narrow escape for elderly man as mobile phone explodes

In a stunning turn of events at a restaurant in India’s Marottichal, Thrissur district, an elderly man narrowly avoided severe burn injuries when his mobile phone suddenly burst into flames.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday morning, was captured on the restaurant’s CCTV camera and has since gone viral on the internet.

The man, identified as MV Elias, 76 years old and a small-scale farmer, was peacefully enjoying a cup of tea when his phone, kept inside his shirt pocket, exploded with a loud sound, engulfing it in flames.

Reacting swiftly, Elias instinctively removed the blazing phone from his pocket and attempted to extinguish the fire. A concerned bystander rushed to his aid, offering assistance in combating the unexpected fire outbreak.

Miraculously, Elias emerged unscathed from the ordeal, evading any injuries. The phone in question had been purchased a year ago from a local shop for a modest sum of Rs 1,000 and had functioned normally until that fateful moment, as reported by a police officer from the Ollur police station.

This incident marks the third occurrence of a mobile phone exploding in Kerala within the past month, raising concerns over the safety of these devices.

Just last week, a man in Kozhikode suffered burn injuries when a mobile phone stored in his trousers detonated unexpectedly.