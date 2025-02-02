WATCH: Bald bride breaks beauty standards at her wedding!

Viral moments often emerge when people defy societal expectations, and Neehar Sachdeva has done just that.

Diagnosed with alopecia at just six months old, Neehar’s journey has been one of self-acceptance and empowerment.

Indian-born US resident Neehar Sachdeva wore a wig to conceal her alopecia condition since her school days.

She became viral in 2021 as the face of the #TheBaldBrownBride campaign with Brown Girl Magazine, which aimed to normalize baldness for brides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marisa Sethi Khanijaon (@dramaqueenbymarisa)

“The fact that we belonged to South Asian culture played a huge part in my family being so scared and secretive. At no fault to my parents, because that was just how they were raised,” she said to Browngirl Magazine.

Neehar Sachdeva’s viral video from her wedding quickly gained attention. Walking down the aisle in a stunning red lehenga, she removed her veil mid-way, proudly revealing her bald head.

The viral video captured the hearts of thousands who admired her confidence and beauty. She was not hiding her baldness but showing it off, making a bold statement as a proud Bald Bride.

This viral moment of Neehar has sparked a conversation about challenging beauty standards. Despite experiencing bullying growing up, her decision to embrace her baldness at such a significant moment has made her a viral sensation for all the right reasons.

The impact of this viral video has spread across social media, with many praising her for being a role model for other Bald Brides.

Neehar Sachdeva’s journey shows the power of self-acceptance. Her decision has encouraged people to embrace their individuality, and now she is not just a viral figure but a role model for those learning to love themselves.