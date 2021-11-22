Viral video: Netizens confused over hat changing its colours

A content creator has left the social media confused after sharing a viral video of a purchased hat that seemed to be changing its colour, a foreign news agency reported.

At first, the woman named Otelia Carmen stated that she bought a hat thinking it was in colour. She noticed that its colour had changed to reddish-brown after reaching home.

“So, I bought this green hat at the store today and I brought it home and when I took it out, I was like: ‘Why is this brown?'” she asked.

Otelia Carmen, responding to those who claimed that it is reddish-brown in colour showed the hat in maroon colour.

She discovered that lighting is key in interiors in her post. The lighting is bright in the clip and it then it become rust in colour when roaming around.

However, the colour of the card remains the same.

The content creator mentioned that there was no fixed answer to the question.

“For everyone in my stories who said my hat was rust/maroon…you’re right – and also wrong 😂 THIS IS WHY LIGHTING IS SO IMPORTANT IN INTERIORS. Light = Color mah dudes,” wrote Carmen in her Instagram

