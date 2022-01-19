Viral video: News anchor gets angry, shouts at the public during segment

A video of a TV news anchor from Mexico shouting at anti-vaxxers at the top of his voice during a segment is going viral.

Leonardo Schwebel lost his cool and urged the anti-vaxxers to wear masks to save their and others’ lives.

“If you’re anti-vax, you’re a moron… put on the damn face mask,” he said.

He has regretted screaming on air. He has made similar footage for his social media profiles which had no repercussions.

“It’s not a matter of scolding, look, I made a similar video on my social networks and absolutely nothing happened… so sometimes you have to shout for people to get on,” he said as quoted in the report. “If I had said it normally, ‘Sir, please please, put on the mask, I ask you please’, believe me, I would not be here with you today.”.

He added: “The idea is that there are not so many deaths or so many infections and now we are experiencing the worst week in the country’s history so I do not know to what extent we can understand that this is very serious,” Schwebel added.

He went on to say that he does not care as to what people think of him as long as people get vaccinated and safety masks are properly used.

The report mentioned that the media person has received death threats from anti-vaxxers across the country in the principle but he remains unfazed by them.

