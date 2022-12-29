Viral: Video of a truck crossing fragile bridge shocks the Internet

A video went viral on the internet where a truck can be seen crossing a fragile bridge.

The internet is stormed with crazy videos every now and then and a huge number of people watch these videos. One such video surfaced online and it went viral within no time.

The video showed a massive truck crossing a fragile bridge. The truck was also fully loaded. The courageous driver slowly started moving the truck on the bridge.

The bridge seemed like it wouldn’t be able to let the truck cross bridge but in the end, the tuck was successful.

The netizens applauded the courageous driver’s effort to drive the truck across the bridge.

Earlier, a video went viral on the internet where a vehicle ran into a roadside Dhaba in the Indian state of Gujrat.

The entire incident was caught on Dhaba’s CCTV camera and stormed the internet within no time.

Reportedly, several people who were sitting inside the Dhaba got seriously injured in the incident and the rest of people ran for their life after this unprecedented incident.

Around 10 people were sitting at the Dhaba when the incident took but luckily most of them didn’t get any injuries.

