Watch: Batsman dies of heart attack moments after hitting a six

A shocking and heartbreaking viral video captures the moment a batsman collapses and dies of a heart attack just seconds after smashing a six in a local cricket match.

The viral video shows the batsman striking a massive six, celebrating briefly with his partner, and then suddenly falling to the ground.

The viral video quickly spread online, leaving cricket fans stunned. Despite efforts to revive him and rush him to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The viral video has triggered widespread discussion on social media, with many expressing disbelief at how the tragedy unfolded so suddenly.

A batter died of cardiac arrest after hitting a six



The viral video has also sparked debates about health risks faced by young athletes. While some linked the incident to post-vaccination speculation, others pointed to stress and unhealthy lifestyles as possible causes.

Medical experts highlight that an alarming rise in heart attacks among young people is often linked to poor diet, lack of sleep, high stress, and irregular health checkups.

The viral video underscores growing concerns about sudden cardiac arrests in sportmen and has prompted calls for increased awareness about heart health in sports. Experts urge players to undergo regular screenings and manage stress to reduce risks.

In a similar heartbreaking incident earlier, another cricketer’s life was cut short after he suffered a fatal heart stroke while batting in a local league game.

Imran Patel, 35, was batting in a game at the Garware Stadium and faced a few deliveries when he complained of having pain in his left arm and chest, Indian media outlets reported.

After consulting with the on-field umpires, Imran Patel decided to leave the field and began walking toward the dugout.

However, the Indian cricketer collapsed before departing the field in a shocking moment that was captured live as the match was being streamed.