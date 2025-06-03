WATCH: Karachi man gets bitten by camel in shocking viral video

A viral video from Karachi has caught the attention of many on social media, showing the serious consequences of teasing a sacrificial animal ahead of Eid al-Adha.

As Eid al-Adha approaches, sacrificial animals like goats, bulls, cows, and camels are now visible in every street and neighbourhood.

While most people treat their animals with care, some choose to tease them, and one such man has learnt a painful lesson.

In the viral video, filmed in what appears to be a small animal shed in Delhi Colony, Karachi, several camels are seen tied up.

One man is shown teasing a sitting camel, despite being warned. The camel soon reacts angrily.

Another person tries to pull the camel’s rope to prevent it from harming the man, but the camel grabs the teaser’s hand in its mouth and bites down hard.

The viral video captures the panic as onlookers rush to help free the man’s hand from the camel’s grip.

Luckily, the man escaped with minor injuries, and only two of his fingers were affected.

This viral video has sparked debate online, reminding people not to mistreat sacrificial animals, as even a moment of teasing can result in serious injury.

In a separate incident, a viral video was making waves on social media, capturing a bizarre moment that has left viewers both shocked and amused.

The viral video shows a calm bull lying on the ground when, out of nowhere, a white goat suddenly falls from a rooftop directly onto the cow.

The incident appears to have been captured by someone nearby and quickly made its way across social media platforms.

Fortunately, neither the goat nor the bull was injured in the incident. Social media users were surprised by the odd moment, and many expressed relief that the animals were unharmed.

The clip has become yet another example of how unexpected and humorous moments involving sacrificial animals tend to surface online during the Eid al-Adha season.