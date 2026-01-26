Viral video of cow using tools turns animal intelligence on its head

In the mountain pastures of Austria, a cow named Veronika is quietly going viral and for a good reason. This clever Swiss Brown isn’t just grazing or lounging like most cows.

She’s been spotted using both ends of a stick to scratch her own back, something rarely seen in the animal kingdom. And yes, this has never been documented in cattle before.

Researchers at the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna, noticed Veronika after a viral clip of her behavior circulated online. At first, they expected her to use just the bristle end of a broom brush.

But Veronika had other ideas. She switched ends depending on the itch the bristles for broad scratches on her back, the smooth handle for more sensitive spots like her underbelly.

This kind of flexible tool use is extremely rare. The only comparable cases come from chimpanzees when they fish for termites using both ends of the same stick. For a cow to do something similar? That’s viral news for animal lovers everywhere.

Researchers say Veronika’s intelligence isn’t unique — her circumstances are. As a beloved pet, she has wide-open spaces to explore, daily human interaction, and freedom to experiment. At 13, she’s older than most livestock ever get to be, giving her time to master these quirky behaviors.

Her human companion, Witgar Wiegele, first noticed her tool use over a decade ago. A video of her actions eventually went viral, catching the attention of scientists who realized they needed to study her in person.

The findings challenge how we think about livestock intelligence. It may not be that cows aren’t clever, but rather that they rarely get the chance to explore and innovate. If given freedom and observation, their brains can shine — just like Veronika’s.

Researchers hope more people will share viral videos or sightings of cattle doing unusual, problem-solving behaviors. The takeaway is simple: some cows can grab objects and use them as extensions of themselves to reach places they couldn’t otherwise. Veronika just proves it can happen — and goes viral while doing it.