Viral video shows goat crashing onto cow from rooftop

With Eid al-Adha just around the corner, a viral video is making waves on social media, capturing a bizarre moment that has left viewers both shocked and amused.

Many people are busy preparing for Eid al-Adha, buying animals and sharing related clips online. But this viral video has caught even more attention due to its unexpected nature.

The viral video shows a calm bull lying on the ground when, out of nowhere, a white goat suddenly falls from a rooftop directly onto the cow.

The incident appears to have been captured by someone nearby and quickly made its way across social media platforms.

As seen in the viral video, the cow immediately jumps up, startled by the sudden fall. Meanwhile, the goat also quickly gets back on its feet and starts walking away as if nothing happened.

Fortunately, neither the goat nor the bull was injured in the incident. Social media users were surprised by the odd moment, and many expressed relief that the animals were unharmed.

The clip has become yet another example of how unexpected and humorous moments involving sacrificial animals tend to surface online during the Eid season.

Earlier, in an extraordinary viral story, a cow was found alive on Old Bar Beach after it was swept away by floodwaters in New South Wales.

The bovine, which is expected to have come from Taree, was carried about 11 miles by floodwaters before local resident Layla Philipson found it on the beach.

Philipson found the viral cow stuck on the sand and shared photos on the Taree Community Noticeboard on Facebook, helping to identify its owner.

The cow, one of several swept away by torrential rains, has since been moved away from the beach and is receiving veterinary care.

The viral incident took place due to severe flooding across New South Wales, where a slow-moving low-pressure system has unleashed record-breaking rainfall.