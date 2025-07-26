Elderly woman abandoned on roadside, viral video sparks outrage

A disturbing viral video has sparked widespread outrage after showing an elderly woman being abandoned by the roadside during the night in Ayodhya. The woman later died during treatment at a local hospital.

The viral video shows three individuals, a man and two women, arriving in an e-rickshaw with the elderly woman.

They are seen lifting her out of the vehicle and leaving her alone near the road before quickly fleeing the scene.

The incident happened in India near Darshan Nagar Medical College, in the Kishunpur village, under Kotwali Police Station area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Times of India (@timesofindia)



The woman remained there on the roadside all night. According to police, she was found around 10 am the next morning in a very weak and serious condition.

Locals who spotted her immediately informed the Darshan Nagar Police Outpost.

Police officers reached the spot and rushed her to the trauma centre at Darshan Nagar Medical College.

Medical staff tried their best, but sadly, the woman died during treatment. Doctors noticed a serious wound on her neck, possibly caused by an infection.

Officials have said that the identity of the people in the viral video is being investigated.

The viral video has drawn strong reactions from the public, who are demanding strict action against those involved.

This is not the first time such a disturbing event has been caught on camera.

The viral video has been shared on social media many times, raising serious questions about how the elderly are treated.

Also Read: Woman uses tech skills to send 21 hoax bomb threats over love rejection

Local authorities are now reviewing footage from nearby cameras and speaking to residents to identify the three people in the viral video.

As the viral video continues to circulate online, it has become a reminder of the importance of care and dignity for all, especially the elderly.