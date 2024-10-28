Viral video of fight in Karachi restaurant

People, who had come to have meal at a restaurant in Karachi, clashed with each other over a minor dispute. The video of the fight is going viral on the social media.

As per details, a dispute between two families that erupted at a restaurant in Karachi’s Defence area tuned into physical altercations involving both men and women.

The confrontation reportedly began when one family attempted to take a chair from a nearby table, sparking a verbal exchange that quickly turned into a physical brawl.

According to police, the altercation took place inside a private restaurant on Khayaban-e-Sehar, where both families engaged in a scuffle.

Read more: Karachi family, suspect & passerby injured in gunfight during robbery

Upon receiving reports of the fight, police arrived at the scene and brought both parties to the station for questioning.

One of the families involved in the fight reportedly includes Iqbal Memon, a senior official with the Sindh Home Department.

Authorities are investigating the precise cause of the dispute, while sources indicate that one of the families was later allowed to leave the station after initial questioning.