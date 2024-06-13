Video of groom beating bride during wedding sparks outrage

In a shocking video that went viral on the internet, a groom was seen beating his bride during wedding in front of the guests.

The incident occurred at Al Sharqia Governorate, where a groom was captured on video violently pushing and dragging his bride, causing widespread outrage on the internet.

The incident, initially perceived as a disturbing case of domestic violence, took another twist when the groom attributed his actions to black magic.

After the incident, both the bride and groom went live on social media, attempting to explain away the brutality. They spoke of facing evil forces and black magic, portraying the groom as a victim of circumstances beyond his control. However, their attempts to rationalize the violence were met with skepticism and condemnation from viewers.

Despite the public outcry, the groom remained defiant, announcing his intention to file a lawsuit against the person who captured the video. Meanwhile, the bride said, ‘It’s none of anyone’s business, it’s our life,not yours’, insisting that their private affairs were no concern of the public.

However, the wedding auditorium owner revealed a longstanding feud between the families, which allegedly triggered the groom’s outburst.