WATCH: Man climbs mobile tower in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A viral video from federal capital of Pakistan has captured a strange incident where a man climbed a mobile tower outside Islamabad Club.

The unusual event is quickly spreading online, turning into a viral video across social media platforms.

In the viral video, the man can be seen performing exercises at the top of the tower, leaving viewers shocked and confused. Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene as the news of the viral stunt broke out.

Authorities believe the man is a security guard, but he has refused to explain why he climbed the tower. Police say they are still trying to understand the reason behind his actions.

While the reason remains unclear, rescue teams took steps to ensure his safety. Later, the man began climbing down the tower on his own after a rescue official convinced him.

Earlier, a Karachi man climbed up an electric pole in protest after he was reportedly denied a share in a plot by his father.

As per details, the son adopted a unique way to record a protest with his father by climbing up an electric pole in Karachi’s Baldia Town. Getting information of the matter, police reached the spot.

Police negotiated with the young man and managed to get him off the power pool safely after disconnecting the power supply to the area۔

According to the police, the young man is having a property dispute with his father.

In a separate incident of the same in nature that took place in December 2022, a man had climbed up an electric pole reportedly to woo his angry wife in Kashmore area of Sindh.

Nadeem Jamali, a resident of Kandhkot, had climbed a pole of high-tension wires after his disgruntled wife moved the court for Khula.