Viral video shows woman brutally assaulted at Islamabad massage center

ISLAMABAD: A viral video has surfaced showing a woman being brutally assaulted at a massage center in the Lohi Bher area of Islamabad, where the owners, along with their accomplices, reportedly cut her hair, ARY News reported.

In the viral video, the massage center owner can be seen cutting the woman’s hair while other individuals, including another woman, stand nearby. The footage has quickly gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among the public.

The victim is believed to work at the massage center. Police had not taken immediate action against the suspects, which further fueled reactions to the viral video.

Following the viral clip, SSP Operations took notice and ordered the immediate registration of a case against the suspects, along with their arrest.

The SSP emphasized that violence against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances and assured strict action against the perpetrators.

Earlier, a police constable was suspended after a video went viral showing him thrashing an allegedly intoxicated woman in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The incident took place on Saba Avenue, where an intoxicated woman was creating a disturbance in the middle of the road, yelling, screaming, and obstructing traffic.

A Darakhshan police station’s patrol van reached the spot to remove her from the road. However, an altercation broke out between the woman and Constable Nadeem, during which both slapped each other. The cop then forcibly dragged her off the road.

The video quickly spread online, sparking criticism over the police’s manhandling of the woman. Citizens questioned why female police officers were not called to manage the matter.

Following the public outcry, police authorities suspended Constable Nadeem. The woman was shifted to the police station for legal proceedings, and her medical test was conducted. Police said further investigation is underway.