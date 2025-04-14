Bat and Burqa: The Rise of Karachi’s Female Cricketing Star

KARACHI: A young woman from the port city of Pakistan has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers stunned by her incredible batting skills while batting at Frere Hall, ARY News reported.

Despite being a professional banker by day, Faiza Azam Khan’s passion lies in cricket. Her impressive display of boundaries and sixes at Karachi’s Frere Hall on her day off has gone viral, winning hearts across the internet.

Speaking about her growing popularity, Faiza said, “Any women who want to join us are welcome to come and play cricket with us.” Her inclusive approach has added to the charm of the now viral cricket video.

Faiza Azam Khan expressed her dream of representing the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team, preferably while wearing a hijab. “If I get the chance to play for Pakistan with hijab, that would be wonderful,” she said.

Although she faced criticism when she first picked up the bat, most people have shown her immense support.

“When Faiza plays cricket with us, it brings us joy,” said her younger brother. “If she plays internationally, I’ll be very proud.”

Her elder sister Nazia added, “I play cricket with her too, but the way Faiza plays is unmatched. I truly wish she gets selected for the women’s team. I believe if given a chance, she can make Pakistan proud.”

The viral video has sparked conversation not just for her talent, but also for breaking stereotypes. With each share and view, Faiza’s story continues to inspire women across the nation proving once again how one viral moment can lead to real-world impact.

Earlier, a six-year-old Pakistani girl went viral for over her exceptional batting skills.

The girl, identified as six-year-old Sonia Khan, went viral for her exceptional batting skills and a wide range of cricket shots.

The video went viral after it was shared by English umpire Richard Kettleborough on social media.

“Meet Sonia, a 6-year-old batting sensation from Pakistan. Her strokes remind me of Rohit Sharma!” he wrote in his social media post.

Australian women’s cricket team captain Alyssa Healy became the latest to admire the six-year-old Pakistani girl.

Speaking on a podcast, Healy lauded the ‘incredibly skilled’ Sonia Khan, saying that the little girl was hitting the ball better than her.

“She looks incredibly skilled. It’s unbelievable to see such batting ability at just six-years-old,” she added.

Healy quipped, “I feel like she was hitting the ball even better than me!”