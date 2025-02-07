WATCH: 150ft tornado leaves viewers stunned!

A viral video from India has left people stunned as an unusual sight took over social media. According to Indian media reports, tourists visiting Saputara in the Dang district of Gujarat witnessed a towering 150-foot-high tornado.

A local cart vendor recorded the rare phenomenon from Table Point, a well-known hill station.

The viral video shows the massive tornado rising from the ground, while several onlookers can be seen capturing the moment.

The extraordinary sight quickly gained attention, with the viral video circulating widely online.

In recent years, scientists have raised alarms over the environmental hazards of increasing dust and sandstorms.

These storms often reduce visibility, disrupt maritime and flight operations, and pose serious health risks. In severe cases, they even lead to school closures and turn the blue sky into an orange haze.

Fine dust particles from such storms have been linked to respiratory issues like asthma and the spread of bacteria and deadly viruses.

Meteorological experts state that based on weather conditions, dust from such storms can remain suspended in the air for days and travel great distances.

The viral video of this shocking event continues to make rounds on social media, sparking discussions about the impact of sandstorms on daily life and the environment.

