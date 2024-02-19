WATCH: Viral video of young girl playing with pythons

A video showing a young girl in the middle of numerous sizeable snakes inside a suitcase has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the girl named Ariana who must be 7 or 8 years old, could be seen making a victory sign in the middle of at least 10 pythons with calmness inside a suitcase.

The video, posted on Instagram by a user @snakemasterexotis, sparked a little fascination and so many concerns among social media users. Some of the users also termed it ‘child abuse’.

In another similar sort of video, the girl was seen cuddling with 10 snakes while having a nap in the bed.

“Opening my suitcase for the next Snakemasterexotics adventure and guess who’s joining? Ariana and her 10 ball pythons!” caption of the video read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana (@snakemasterexotics)

The caption of another video said, “Cuddle fest alert! Ariana has turned into the ultimate snake charmer, sharing her bed with all her slithery friends! It’s a snuggle party, and everyone’s invited! Cozy up with your own cuddly buddy and join the fun. Just make sure to leave some room for yourself!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana (@snakemasterexotics)

Both videos have collectively amassed hundreds of thousands of views and received as many likes, but they also sparked a wave of criticism and concerns from the viewers.

Many viewers expressed unease with the situation and emphasized the inherent risks associated with allowing a child to interact closely with dangerous reptiles.