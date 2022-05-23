Monday, May 23, 2022
Web Desk

Viral video: Old woman does deadlifts to perfection

A video seeing an old woman doing the deadlifts to perfection is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video starts with the old woman lifting weights and doing deadlifts, which is said to be one of the most physically gruelling workout routines, on the terrace of a house.

 

She also lifted a barbell as well.

Recently, a video of a 70-year-old man named Michael Kish who surprised everyone by finishing a 100-metre race in less than 14 seconds went viral on social media.

Netizens heaped praise on the man over his achievement.

According to local media, Kish was representing the Shor Athletic Club on Thursday. Don Warren from Philadelphia secured the send place by finishing the race in 14.35 seconds.

Joachim Acolatse secured third place by finishing the 100 m race in 15.86 seconds.

