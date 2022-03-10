Viral video: Only passenger on flight gets to sit in cockpit

A woman was surprised when she discovered that she was the only passenger on her flight and was invited to sit in the plane’s cockpit.

Aurora Torres, who boarded a flight to Røros, in Norway, posted about her “10/10 experience” on social media, sharing a video of the empty Widerøe plane.

“When you’re the only passenger, and the flight attendant ask if you want to sit in the front,” she wrote in the post. “10/10 my new favorite airline @flywideroe.”

The video she shared shows empty seats surrounding her and sat in front of the plane with a headset on, just behind the pilots.

Aurora was lucky to be able to get an amazing bird’s eye view of her surrounding from the cockpit.

“I literally got the news when I was boarding, that I was the only passenger,” she said.

“The flight attendant was so nice to me and we talked for a while, didn’t know each other… The trip lasted 50min and she asked me if I wanted to join the cockpit the last 30minutes + landing. I had a blaaaast.”

The clip is going viral online, garnering more than 30,000 views on Instagram alone.

