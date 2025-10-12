Videos: Pakistan Army destroys Afghan Taliban's multiple posts

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Sunday carried out a series of retaliatory strikes across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, destroying several Afghan Taliban checkposts and taking control of at least 19 positions in response to unprovoked aggression from the Afghan side, ARY News reported, citing security sources.

State-run PTV News and Radio Pakistan released videos of the Pakistan Army’s precise strikes that went viral on social media, showing multiple Afghan Taliban posts being hit and destroyed in various sectors along the border.

According to security sources, the Pakistani forces successfully targeted and destroyed Afghan Taliban posts in Doran Mela, Turkmanzai, Kharlachi (Kurram District), Leoband (Killa Abdullah), and Kunar Province opposite Bajaur. The strikes reportedly caused significant losses to Afghan Taliban and Khawarij elements operating from those positions.

Kurram

In Kurram, security sources said the Pakistan Army destroyed the Shpola Hila post, damaging several Taliban tanks positioned on a hilltop. Multiple Afghan armored vehicles were also reported destroyed.

Chaman border

At the Chaman border, Afghan militants and Khawarij militants were targeted as they attempted to flee their posts, resulting in heavy casualties.

Bahrām Chāh

In Bahrām Chāh, the Pakistan Army struck an Afghan Taliban battalion that had been facilitating Khawarij and “Fitna al-Hindustan” elements for cross-border attacks. Reports indicate heavy human and material losses among those groups.

Angur Ada

Similarly, in Angur Ada (South Waziristan), Pakistani troops destroyed the Taliban’s Second Battalion Headquarters and raised the national flag over captured Afghan positions. Dozens of Afghan Taliban and Khawarij operatives were reported killed in the operation.

Zhob

In Zhob, Pakistani forces seized a key Taliban post and destroyed an armored vehicle stationed there.

Chitral

In Chitral, videos showed Afghan Taliban troops fleeing their positions as Pak Army’s fire completely leveled their post.

پاک فوج نے فرسٹ بریگیڈ سے تعلق والے افغان طالبان کی سیکنڈ بٹالین ہیڈ کوارٹر کو نشانہ بنایا، سیکیورٹی ذرائع#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/UN4DzPyzCm — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 12, 2025

Durrani Camp 1 & 2

Pak Army also carried out successful strikes on the Durrani Camp and Durrani Camp-2, both major Taliban strongholds used to launch cross-border attacks. Dozens of Taliban fighters and Khawarij militants were reported killed.

Noshki Sector, Manujba

Other successful operations were reported at Noshki Sector (Ghazanali HQ), Manujba Battalion Headquarters, and Manujba Camp-2, where entire Taliban compounds were reduced to rubble.

South Waziristan

In South Waziristan, multiple Afghan posts were destroyed, and Pakistani troops raised the national flag over captured positions. Videos circulating online show soldiers hoisting the Pakistani flag and inspecting abandoned Afghan Taliban posts filled with weapons and uniforms.

Taliban soldier Surrender

Security sources also confirmed footage of an Afghan Taliban soldier surrendering to Pakistani troops at one of the seized posts. Most Taliban fighters reportedly fled, leaving behind weapons and equipment.

The military’s operations came after repeated incidents of unprovoked aggression from across the Afghan border. Pakistan’s security officials said the retaliatory response was “measured but decisive,” ensuring that cross-border terrorism would not go unanswered.