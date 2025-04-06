Watch: Pakistani man surprises Indian delivery boy with $100 tip in Canada

A heartwarming video of a Pakistani immigrant surprising an Indian Uber Eats delivery boy with a generous tip has gone viral on social media.

Hamza Aziz shared the video on his Instagram account, showcasing his interaction with Navneet, the delivery driver.

In the video, Navneet apologizes for forgetting Aziz’s order and offers to correct the mistake. Aziz reveals that the situation was a social experiment to find someone willing to go the extra mile. Impressed by Navneet’s sincerity, Aziz surprises him with a $100 tip.

Aziz shares Navneet’s story, highlighting his struggles as an international student from India working long hours as an Uber Eats driver to support himself and save money for his future. Navneet’s passion for cutting hair and his dream of opening his own barbershop in Canada was also shared.

The video showcases Aziz’s kind gesture, which has resonated with many on social media. Aziz works as a nurse in Canada and used his interaction with Navneet to highlight the struggles and passions of everyday people.

Watch video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Aziz (@whatmotivatedyou)

In the caption of the post, Hamza shared Navneet’s story. An international student from India, Navneet came to Canada seeking a better life.

“Every single day, he delivers food as an Uber Eats driver, working long hours through rain, snow, and late nights — all to support himself and save money for his future. Navneet lives alone in Canada, far from his family, sacrificing comfort for a dream. But he’s not just delivering food — he’s also chasing passion. In his free time, Navneet cuts hair. It’s something he genuinely loves. He’s talented, passionate, and dreams of one day opening his very own barbershop in Canada. He’s not just a delivery driver — he’s a future entrepreneur, a barber in the making, and someone who refuses to give up,” Aziz said.

Hamza Aziz works in Canada as a nurse.