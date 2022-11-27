Viral video: Parents let toddler ‘run wild’ during eight-hour flight

The parents faced severe criticism for letting their young toddler ‘run wild’ during an eight-hour flight while the video of a child also went viral on social media.

A passenger from the same who is believed to be from the United States (US) shared a video clip on Reddit earlier this week with the caption, “Letting children run wild during an 8 hour flight’.

The video showed the family who allowed their daughter to run wild on the eight-hour flight. The barefoot girl was seen jumping vigorously on a tray table of the plane.

Despite the chair jiggling furiously with the movement due to the jumping girl, the male passenger in front was seen ignoring the commotion.

The netizens slammed the parents for not stopping their child from creating a disturbance during a lengthy flight.

A user wrote, “My parents would have thrown me off the plane mid-flight” while another commented, “I would feel like a failed parent if my kids were doing this and I was just straight up allowing it.”

Another user said, “bouncing is obviously infuriating but also the bare feet on the tray table”

Meanwhile, the netizens also praised the passenger in front for remaining calm during the entire interaction.

