Viral video: Passenger climbs into plane's overhead bin for a nap

A woman travelling on a Southwest Airlines flight was caught on camera apparently trying to take a nap in plane’s overhead compartment bin.

The unusual incident was captured on video and shared on TikTok, showing the unidentified traveller comfortably stretched out in the overhead locker.

The video has garnered a staggering 5.1 million views, leaving viewers both amused and bewildered.

Interestingly, this is not the first person to get caught lounging in the luggage locker.

Last summer, a passenger baffled the masses after he was filmed waking up in the overhead storage bin on a Ryanair flight leaving Ibiza, Spain.

