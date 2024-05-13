Viral video: Passenger climbs into plane’s overhead bin for a nap

A woman travelling on a Southwest Airlines flight was caught on camera apparently trying to take a nap in plane’s overhead compartment bin.

The unusual incident was captured on video and shared on TikTok, showing the unidentified traveller comfortably stretched out in the overhead locker.

The video has garnered a staggering 5.1 million views, leaving viewers both amused and bewildered.

A Southwest Airlines passenger climbed up into an overhead bin before a flight from Albuquerque to Phoenix to apparently catch a nap. A passenger who shot the video says the flight attendant found her before take-off.#airtravel #passenger #aviation pic.twitter.com/6E2rlt3XFy — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 10, 2024

Interestingly, this is not the first person to get caught lounging in the luggage locker.

Last summer, a passenger baffled the masses after he was filmed waking up in the overhead storage bin on a Ryanair flight leaving Ibiza, Spain.