Watch: People loot chickens after truck carrying birds crashes

In a bizarre incident that went viral on the internet, people looted chickens when a truck carrying birds crashed on a highway due to fog.

The accident occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway when a truck carrying chickens crashed due to dense fog.

The onlookers seized the opportunity and were seen hastily collecting chickens and fleeing the scene. Some went so far as to bundle the chickens into sacks.

The video from the accident site, which is doing rounds on social media, shows people climbing up the vehicle, picking up chickens, and fleeing the spot with smiles on their faces.

The crash on the heavily fogged-over motorway has resulted in one fatality and more than a dozen injuries.

Several commuters were injured in a pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning amid reduced visibility due to fog.

According to the officials, the incident took place around 8 am on the Agra to Noida lane of the expressway in Dayanatpur area under the Jewar police station limits.

A video of the pile-up that surfaced on social media showed multiple damaged vehicles, including private and commercial ones, on the expressway.

One lane of the carriageway also appeared to be having barricades where some construction work was underway, the purported video showed.