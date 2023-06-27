Viral video: Pilot makes emergency landing on busy highway

A video went viral on social media again which showed a pilot namely Vincent Fraser making an emergency landing of his aircraft on a busy four-lane highway in North Carolina, surprisingly without hitting any vehicle.

The incident was caught on camera in 2022, however, the video has resurfaced on social media again.

The pilot said that the single-engine plane suddenly failed when he was flying with his father-in-law over the Great Smoky Mountains.

Manoeuvring with a failed engine, Fraser not only dodged several power lines but was also able to land safely on a freeway. And incredibly, his plane didn’t bump into a single vehicle on the road, according to an Inside Edition report.

“The only thing really going through my head was I needed to keep my father-in-law safe, and I needed to keep the people on the ground safe, and I was just trying to do it the best that I can without hurting anybody,” he had told CNN in 2022.

Fraser said he had considered landing the plane in a river in front of a bridge. But by some miracle, the highway showed up on his left.

“What an OUTSTANDING job and no injuries.AMAZING,” Swain County Sheriff, Curtis Cochran, wrote on Facebook.

Swain County Sheriff shared the footage of the landing on their Facebook page.

“There were so many things that could have been catastrophic, but they didn’t happen,” Cochran told CNN.