Viral Video: Plane crashes into car on busy Florida highway

TALLAHASSEE: A small twin-engine plane made an emergency landing on a busy Florida interstate, crashing into a car and injuring the driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Dashcam footage that has since gone viral shows the “fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft” descending rapidly onto the packed rush-hour roadway before striking the sedan.

The plane rear-ended the Camry, briefly bounced on top of it, then skidded off to the left, sending sparks flying across the pavement.

The dashcam belonged to the vehicle traveling directly behind the Camry, capturing the dramatic moment from only a few feet away.

The 57-year-old woman driving the Camry was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, suffering only minor injuries, FHP said. The 27-year-old pilot from Orlando and his passenger from Temple Terrace were not injured.

“We just saw this plane drop out of the sky,” witness Jim Coffey told U.S. media. He said the aircraft missed his own vehicle by mere seconds before crashing into the car ahead.

His son, Peter Coffey, recalled, “I thought it might aim around and not hit the car, but bam — the wheel smacked right on the back of it.”

Photos from the aftermath show the Camry’s trunk crushed and the aircraft with significant damage, including its nose and landing gear torn off.

The Federal Aviation Administration has opened an investigation into the incident.