Viral video: Plane’s landing gear falls off after take-off

A video of a plane’s landing gear falling off aircraft in Italy is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video showed the Atlas Air’s Boeing 747 Dreamlifter aircraft taking off from an airport in Taranto city in Italy. The gear tyre came off as the aeroplane, bound for Charleston city in the United States’ South Carolina state, climbed several feet in the air.

Un Boeing 747 Dreamlifter operat de Atlas Air (N718BA) care a decolat marți dimineață (11OCT22) din Taranto (IT) spre Charleston (SUA) a pierdut o roată a trenului principal de aterizare în timpul decolării. Avionul operează zborul #5Y4231 și transportă componente de Dreamliner. pic.twitter.com/R95UHkLD7V — BoardingPass (@BoardingPassRO) October 11, 2022

Smoke came from the place where tyre snapped.

A foreign news agency reported that no one died or suffered injuries in the incident.

It made a safe landing and its tyre was found at the end of the runway. The cause of the incident not determined.

It is pertinent to mention that mechanical failure has led to disastrous aviation crashes in history.

Japan Airlines Flight 123, bound for Tokyo’s Haneda Airport from Itami Airport, crashed into Mount Takamagahara, killing 520 passengers out of 524 on board in 1985. It is one of the deadliest single airplane crashes in history.

The reason for the accident was improper maintenance which caused decompression, loss of control and hypoxia.

