VIRAL VIDEO: Police officer gets hit by car while saving child

A scary yet inspirational video of a police officer in the United States putting her life in danger to save a girl from a horrific accident is viral.

A security camera video, shared by the Cecil County Public Schools of Facebook, sees officer Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department directing traffic so that the children could cross the road for getting to their school.

A girl then took a zebra crossing to get on the other side of the street. She pushed the child out of harm’s way before an oncoming speeding vehicle hit her.

The Cecil County Public Schools, in their caption, paid respect to their officer for her heroic act.

“We want to take a moment to recognize Officer Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department for her heroic actions today,” the statement read. “We are thankful that Officer Goodyear was treated and released from the hospital after she pushed a student out of the way of an oncoming car.

“We are forever grateful for the selfless response of this hero.”

Annette Goodyear was taken to a hospital for treatment. She was discharged the same day.

The officer, speaking to a news agency, said that the safety of the girl was her first priority.

“I just remember laying on the ground and looking up, and the first thing I thought was ‘where is the student?'” she recalled, adding that the girl was panicking about what was taking place.

“I felt horrible, because I couldn’t just jump up and grab a hold of her and say, ‘everything is okay,’ ” she added.

