Viral video: Police seize 'Baal’ statue in Karachi

A “Baal” statue caused alarm in the Mehran Town area of Karachi, prompting objections from residents after a video of the structure circulated on social media.

Following complaints from citizens, police removed the statue and shifted it to the local police station for further examination.

According to police officials, the ‘Baal’ statue was made of foam.

Police investigating the controversial ‘Baal’ statue found in Mehran Town have said the sculptor claimed he was tasked with creating it by cleric Allama Shabbar Zaidi.

According to police officials in Karachi, the cleric reportedly told authorities that the effigy had been prepared to be burned on Friday.

Police added that the sculptor, identified as Imran, has also submitted a clarification statement to investigators regarding the creation of the statue. Authorities said further action will be determined after the inquiry is completed.

The ‘Baal’ statue has recently drawn attention in regional discourse; in Iran, statues associated with the symbol were reportedly burned during events held on 11 February, where it was portrayed by some groups as representing evil and Zionism.

Participants, chanted “Death to Israel” and “Death to America,” as the act symbolized resistance to what they described as corrupt Western systems and Zionist ideology.