Watch: Politician rides bike without helmet, performs stunts

In a bizarre video that went viral on the internet, a politician was seen riding a bike without helmet and performed stunts.

The incident took place in West Bengal where Congress veteran leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was spotted riding a bike without wearing a helmet.

In a viral video, he can be seen riding the motorcycle with a pillion rider sitting behind him. Dozens of other bikers accompanied him in Murshidabad.

The clip shows, Chowdhury wearing a cap instead of a helmet while riding the bike. He was even seen performing stunts by letting go of the bike’s handlebars.

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury rides bike near Berhampore pic.twitter.com/ydjoHq5hqN — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

When asked about it, the Congress leader stated that he would have no issue if the police penalized him for violating traffic norms, but he claimed that the road was deserted.

“If the police penalise me then there is no problem, but there were no people at the place where I was riding the bike. And I rode after a long time because I have memories associated with that place,” he said.