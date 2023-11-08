Viral video: Principal carries gun to school for ‘safety’

In a viral video, a primary school principal was confronted by locals after he was spotted carrying a gun to the school in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The incident was reported in a village of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Indian media reports, the principal, Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, carried a gun to the school and hurled abuses at locals when confronted. The viral video showed Sharma being confronted by villagers and defending his action claiming that he carried the weapon for his “safety”.

कंधे पर टंगी बंदूक़ देख बंधुवर को बाहुबली या अपराधी ना समझियेगा, भाईसाहब अध्यापक हैं… और अपनी सुरक्षा को लेकर थोड़ा चिंतित है। इसीलिए स्कूल परिवार ने बंदूक़ लेकर घूम रहे हैं। बस इत्ती सी बात है, बाक़ी गुरु जी बेहद मासूम हैं। वीडियो अलीगढ़ का बताया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/wd7qqlCclR — Ashutosh Tripathi (@tripsashu) November 7, 2023

Villagers also alleged that Sharma resorted to hurling abuses at them when questioned why he carried a gun to a primary school.

Read more: VIRAL CCTV: Citizens nab robber; aides get him freed on gunpoint

The video sparked outrage among locals in the village who demand strict action against the erring principal.

Meanwhile, authorities said they have taken cognizance of the incident after the video went viral on the internet and a detailed probe is being conducted into the incident.