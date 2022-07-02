Viral video: PTI worker dances on party’s anthem

KARACHI: A video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker dancing to the party’s anthem in Karachi has gone viral, ARY News reported.

In a video available with ARY News, a baldy man, wearing a black color T-shirt can be seen dancing in front of the charged crowd in Karachi, who gathered to witness the live telecast of Imran Khan’s address.

The crowd can also be seen chanting and appreciating the man for his dancing moves.

Read more: Pervez Khattak says elections only way to steer Pakistan out of crisis

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is holding a “historic” public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.

The rally was addressed by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders of the party. The PTI chairman himself lead a rally from Rawalpindi to the Parade Ground venue.

Meanwhile, strict security measures were put in place for today’s public meeting.

Comments