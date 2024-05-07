VIRAL VIDEO: ‘Rain of fish’ takes internet by storm

Social media users were stunned after a video went viral showing several alive fish falling from the sky during rains.

A street in Iran’s Yasuj area was filled with alive fish in a rare phenomenon called Raining Fish.

The video soon went viral and took the internet by storm as people expressed a wide range of reactions to the stunning occurrence.

The video begins with several fish falling from the sky as traffic flow continues on the road. The man—who is filming the ‘rain of fish’—can be seen picking up a few fish and showing them to the camera.

According to scientists, the phenomenon is caused when fish are sucked from the sea or a river by a tornado and thrown into the sky.

They are later thrown down giving an impression of raining fish.

Others suggest that birds that prey on fish get nervous as the weather is disturbed around their home and the marine life they have hunted and still in their mouths falls to the ground.

The phenomenon is not the first of its kind as Australia, Mexico and Malta have witnessed similar incidents. In February 2023, the residents of an Australian town were baffled to see fish start raining from the sky.

The bizarre weather event happened in the town of Lajamanu, a small community in the arid Northern Territory of Darwin during a heavy spell of rain and storm.