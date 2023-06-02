34.9 C
Poorly-constructed road folds like carpet; video goes viral

A shocking video has gone viral on social media platform, in which a group of villagers in Maharashtra, India, showing a poorly-constructed road that folds like a carpet.

According to the Indian media reports, the road was built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), an initiative launched by the Govt. of India to provide connectivity to unconnected Habitations – constructed between Karjt city to Aste Bokhari village in Jalna district of India.

Watch the Viral Video here:

The villagers expressed their strong dissatisfaction with the contractor, criticizing the poor quality of the job. They villagers denounced the work, labeling it as “bogus” due to the uneven elevation of the road.

“This so-called development work is nothing but a sham,” a villager can be heard stating in the recorded video.

