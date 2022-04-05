Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Viral video: Robbers beat woman for stealing purse

A video of an elderly woman being robbed of her purse after being mugged by three robbers in the United States is viral.

The incident was captured on tape from one of the cameras in the apartment building. It was shared by the New York Police Department on Twitter.

The law enforcement agency has asked people to come forward and provide information regarding the suspects.

“The suspects pulled a 76-year-old woman’s hair & forcibly swung her, causing her to fall. They then removed her purse before fleeing,” the tweet read.

The video got thousands of views from netizens. They took to the comment section to condemn the incident.

Earlier, a 65-year-old male Ram Niwas came under a vicious attack during a robbery incident in the Jahangirpuri area of India’s capital New Delhi.

RELATED – Old man fights off robbers in Karachi, foils robbery bid

He walked on a road before getting assaulted by two men. They tortured the victim before running away with his bag.

