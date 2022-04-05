Viral video: Robbers beat woman for stealing purse

A video of an elderly woman being robbed of her purse after being mugged by three robbers in the United States is viral.

The incident was captured on tape from one of the cameras in the apartment building. It was shared by the New York Police Department on Twitter.

The law enforcement agency has asked people to come forward and provide information regarding the suspects.

“The suspects pulled a 76-year-old woman’s hair & forcibly swung her, causing her to fall. They then removed her purse before fleeing,” the tweet read.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 4/3/22 at 12:30 AM, near Roberts Ave & Hobart Ave in the Bronx, the suspects pulled a 76-year-old woman’s hair & forcibly swung her, causing her to fall. They then removed her purse before fleeing. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/GhgEwbXPNM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 4, 2022

The video got thousands of views from netizens. They took to the comment section to condemn the incident.

These are young kids; where are their parents?!?!? — SiennaNYC (@Sienna_NYC) April 4, 2022

This should be easy enough to catch some people — Kevin Commuck (@KCommuck) April 4, 2022

what needs to happen, these kids are old enough to steal, old enough to get locked up. let them get thrown to the floor also. — Jose (@Jose86504337) April 4, 2022

Disgusting…no respect for the elderly. Swnd these pics to all the schools. — ChaChi Perez (@ChaChiPerez3) April 4, 2022

Earlier, a 65-year-old male Ram Niwas came under a vicious attack during a robbery incident in the Jahangirpuri area of India’s capital New Delhi.

He walked on a road before getting assaulted by two men. They tortured the victim before running away with his bag.

