Viral video: Rowdy men perform car stunts in middle of expressway

A video went viral on social media which showed some rowdy men performing car stunts in the middle of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and blocking the traffic.

The viral video showed many people watching the dangerous car stunts being performed by a bunch of young men in the middle of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

It is likely that the group was undertaking such activities to show off and maybe even earn a few brownie points when they shared the video on the internet.

In the blurry video going viral on Twitter, a Maruti Baleno is seen zooming fast near a toll plaza on the expressway.

The silver Baleno is seen spinning in the middle of the road, blocking all the traffic coming from one side of the road. While the Baleno makes donuts on the road, two young lads are seen sitting on the window of the passenger seat and the seat behind it as they hang low during the stunt, according to India Times.

The other motorists going about their day seem to be rather shocked by the blatant hijacking of the expressway by the group of boys. However, no vehicle is seen stopping the men from doing as they wish. Rather, they cautiously sneak away from the road to avoid the seemingly rowdy group.

As the video was widely circulated on social media, many concerned locals came forward to catch the attention of the Meerut Police.

After many requests, the Meerut Police responded to the video and claimed that they were investigating the matter. They also revealed that strict action would be taken against the men once they were identified.

The Meerut Police wrote on Twitter, “The concerned station in charge has been directed to take necessary action.” They also updated, “A case has been registered in connection with the case at Police Station Partapur. Necessary action is being taken.”