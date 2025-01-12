Viral video: Rs5mln showered at overseas wedding in Sialkot

Brothers of an overseas Pakistani groom rained down more than Rs5 million in a spectacular show of wealth at a wedding in Sialkot.

A special container was placed in the wedding hall, where family members and friends of the groom stood on a platform, showering local and foreign currencies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

The sky turned white with the rain of notes, attracting hundreds of onlookers.

The procession began in the groom’s village of Bakhre Wali, known as the village of overseas Pakistanis.

The groom’s brothers and friends started the money shower as the procession made its way to the wedding hall in Sambrial.

Read more: Currency notes showered at wedding in Narowal, video goes viral

The groom, Imran, who lives in Italy, celebrated with his brothers, who came from Spain and Canada.

The event turned into a money-looting spectacle, with people from distant areas arriving to collect currency notes, some leaving the event significantly wealthier.

Showering money is a long-standing custom in Bakhre Wali, adding an extravagant flair to weddings in the village.