Viral video: Russian doctors performing surgery during earthquake

MOSCOW: A video of the Russian doctors performing surgery during a massive earthquake went viral on Wednesday.

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, triggering a tsunami with waves reaching up to 4 meters (13 feet).

The tremor, among the strongest ever recorded, caused structural damage and prompted tsunami alerts across parts of Japan and the United States.

Amid the chaos, a video that has gone viral on social media shows an extraordinary scene inside a hospital operating room. As the quake shakes the facility, doctors and medical staff are seen continuing a surgical procedure with remarkable composure and precision.

The footage captures medical equipment and the operating table trembling violently. Yet, the surgical team remains focused, undeterred by the tremors, and carries on with the operation. One doctor is even seen leaning over the patient to shield them from potential falling debris.

According to reports, the surgery was completed successfully, and the patient is in stable condition.

“Heroes in white coats,” wrote Oleg Melnikov, Kamchatka Krai’s regional health minister, who shared the video online, praising the courage and professionalism of the medical team.