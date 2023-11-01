Watch: Saudi girl narrowly escapes death while crossing road

In a shocking incident that went viral on the internet, a Saudi girl narrowly escaped death while crossing the road.

The video recorded by the dashboard camera shows the girl who nearly got crushed by the speeding car.

The girl was crossing the main highway with vehicles going in high speed. She almost came right infront of the car but the driver quick action saved her life.

In a separate incident, a video of the terrifying incident was shared on social media, showing a woman barely hit by a bus while attempting to cross the road.

A video recorded on a vehicle dash cam shared on Twitter by @security_footage, shows a woman crossing the road while not able to see the traffic on the opposite side of the road as a fuel tanker is parked on her left side from where the traffic is coming.

Video: Woman narrowly escapes death while crossing the road

Nevertheless, she moves ahead and bumps into a high-speed city bus coming from the opposite side. The woman was fortunate enough that the impact is not that massive.

There are two cops present on the spot and they try to help her in regaining her senses and orientation but she is in a state of shock.