31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Advertisement -

Video: School teacher beaten for allegedly harassing student

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A government school teacher, accused of harassing a 16-year-old female student, was beaten and his head and face were blackened by the minor’s family members.

According to details, the incident took place in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan – an Indian state, wherein a government school teacher was beaten for allegedly harassing a 16-year-old female student.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.


The family members have registered a case against the accused teacher – identified as Rajesh – for allegedly harassing the 16-year-old student.

Meanwhile, Rajesh has also lodged a cross first information report (FIR) against the girl’s family for physically assaulting him.

Karanpur Circle Officer Sudha Palawat said that after knowing about the alleged molestation incident, the student’s family members reached the school and thrashed the accused. They also blackened his head and face.

The CO said a case against the government teacher was registered on Saturday while the teacher lodged a cross FIR on Sunday. “The matter is being investigated. No arrest has been made so far,” she added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.