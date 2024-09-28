Scrap dealer gifts multiple iPhones to son for top board results

Last week, Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 16 series went on sale across the world. Eager customers, who had pre-booked heir devices, gathered outside Apple stores and surrounding areas nearly 24 hours in advance.

The launch saw massive crowds and long queues across the country, with video footage of the fervent scenes circulating widely on social media platforms.

Recently, a video has taken social media by storm showing a scrap dealer proudly gifting his son multiple iPhones, including the latest iPhone 16, as a reward for excelling in his board exams.

The clip, which surfaced online, captured the emotional moment when the scrap dealer presents his son with the expensive gifts.

In the video, the scrap dealer is seen happily holding an iPhone while discussing his scrap trade with onlookers. Although the language is unclear, it appears he is sharing his pride and joy with those around him.

The scrap dealer reportedly purchased an iPhone worth ₹85,000 for himself and gifted his son an iPhone 16 worth ₹1.5 lakh to celebrate his academic success.

The video’s authenticity has not been verified; however, it has quickly gained traction online, garnering significant likes and views.

Father’s Priceless Gift: Junk Dealer Gifts Multiple Iphones Worth ₹ 1.80 Lacs to Son For Top Board Results pic.twitter.com/brrSI04qxf — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 27, 2024

Netizens have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and heartfelt reactions. Many praised the father’s gesture, highlighting the importance of parental support and encouragement.

One user wrote, “The amount of happiness he has received on his son topping the boards is far more than the iPhone’s price.” Another commented, “Ise hi kehte hai bete ke liye pyaar.” A third added humorously, “Reading this tweet on my simple Android phone.”

The iPhone 16 series launch has drawn massive attention, with customers queuing up nearly 24 hours in advance to collect their pre-ordered phones. The latest iPhone series has generated significant interest, with sales soaring in the first week.