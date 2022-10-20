Viral video: Sheep attacks woman to save a chicken

A video has gone viral on social media that showed a sheep attacking a woman to save a chicken after she started pelting stones on it.

The video was shared on Twitter by an Indian foreign officer with a caption, “Animals decided to gang up and attack”.

The viral video shows the woman pelting stones at a chicken and later she fell to the ground by a powerful hit by a sheep. The woman was headbutted by the sheep for second time when she tried to get up.

Animals decided to gang up and attack…. pic.twitter.com/6LT1mppTrO — Dr.Samrat Gowda IFS (@IfsSamrat) October 19, 2022

The sheep did not stop then and get ready for a third headbutt, forcing the woman to run away,

The 23-second footage garnered over 59.5K views and over 1,747 likes so far.

