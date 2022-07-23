Viral video showing crocodile crossing road shocks netizens

In a horrifying scene captured on camera, a crocodile was seen crossing a road as two bikers could be seen stopping by to give way to it.

The incident occurred in Indian Gujrat’s Vadodara area where such scenes are common every year during monsoon.

The residents living in areas near Vishwamitri River in Vadodara step out with extreme caution if the streets are waterlogged because of more than 300 crocodiles in the river which starts overflowing after heavy rains.

In some cases, according to local reports, they even reach the doors of the locals and threaten to bite or drag them.

The video going viral on Twitter showed two bikers stopping while a crocodile crosses a road in the village.

Due to heavy rain in #Vadodara ,crocodiles are coming out of rivers and entering residential areas. video of a crocodile crossing road in Vadodara’s Jambuwa village has gone viral,showing two bikers stopping while the crocodile was crossing road@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/83Ttvt5yuO — Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) July 17, 2022

