Bear becomes star of viral video after caught on camera

A bear has become an unexpected internet star after being caught in a viral video trying to “steal” a trail camera in New Hampshire.

The footage, which has now become a viral video online, was shared by the Jackson Police Department on social media.

The viral video shows the bear using its teeth and claws in an attempt to take the camera, while another bear watches from a short distance. The moment, caught clearly on film, has left viewers both surprised and amused.

According to the police, the camera’s owner had reported it stolen earlier that morning. However, when officers reviewed the viral footage, they saw the furry culprit in action. The bear, described humorously as wearing “all black,” appeared to be caught red-handed.

“This morning we received a report of a camera theft in town, fortunately the suspect was caught on the camera in the act,” the Jackson Police joked on social media. “Does anyone recognise this suspect?”

In the post, police invited help from local “junior detectives” and even made a pun, saying, “This kind of conduct is unbearable.”

The viral video has now been shared widely, attracting laughs and comments from viewers around the world.

It has turned what could have been a small local incident into a widely talked-about moment. Many praised the police for their humour and light-hearted approach.

While the viral bear might not face any real punishment, it certainly gained some fame. The trail camera, however, may not be as lucky if the bear tries again.

