Viral video shows biggest chicken in the world

A video of a giant rooster believed to be the biggest chicken in the world has left the netizens stunned, who could not believe and some even called it a hoax.

The video is old and had resurfaced recently on Instagram reels on the page ‘animals.hilarious’. It has received nearly 700k views and 38k likes.

The reel shows an enormous 3-feet-tall Brahma chicken coming out of the cage. At first, it looks like a giant rooster but as soon as it flaps it and stand tall, the netizens were shocked at the size of the chicken.

The monster-sized rooster lives on a farm in Kosovo and weighs 7.7 kilograms -over two kilograms heavier than the average bird of his kind.

Brahma chickens are a large breed of chickens, which were developed in the United States from birds originally imported from the Far East – with the average weight of a Brahma cockerel reaching just 5.5kg.

