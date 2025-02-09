WATCH: “Meri Shirt Chhod De”: Boy’s innocent plea to tiger goes viral

A viral video showing a minor boy in a rather unusual encounter with a tiger has taken social media by storm.

According to News18, the video, which has quickly gained widespread attention, shows the child pleading with a tiger to let go of his shirt as the animal pulls it towards itself behind the cage.

The boy’s reactions have amused and intrigued viewers worldwide.

In the viral video, the boy can be heard screaming for help while urgently asking the tiger to release his shirt.

His plea? A fear that his mother would scold him. “Please let go of my shirt, otherwise my mother will scold me. Leave it, please,” the boy is heard shouting in the video. Despite the unusual situation, his primary concern is his impending punishment at home.

The viral video has been widely circulated on social media, with users laughing at the child’s innocent response to such a dangerous situation.

However, the location and time of the incident remain unclear, and the identity of the child is yet to be confirmed. How the situation was resolved is also unknown.

Reactions to the viral video have flooded in, with many pointing out the child’s amusing perspective.

One X user highlighted the boy’s psyche, writing, “This kid’s reaction is absolutely priceless! Even when a tiger grabs his shirt, his first thought is, ‘Meri shirt chhod de, mummy daantegi.’ It’s a perfect example of how kids prioritize in their own hilarious way.”

While the viral video showcases a moment of unexpected drama, it also serves as a reminder of how children view the world in their own unique and often humorous way.

The fact that remains here is that the kid got lucky, as he was clinging to the cage with his hands. His fingers were within the reach of the tiger, which could have easily caused harm.

Fortunately, the situation didn’t escalate further, and the boy managed to escape unharmed.