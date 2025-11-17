Viral video shows child’s lollipop thwarting robbery in Pakistan

A remarkable and emotional incident captured by a shop’s CCTV camera has gone viral, showing how an armed robbery was unexpectedly stopped by the innocent act of a young child.

The precise location of the incident in Pakistan has not yet been confirmed.

The video shows a shopkeeper seated behind his counter with his daughter, believed to be around four or five years old, when an armed man enters, points a gun, and demands cash along with the shopkeeper’s mobile phone.

In an unexpected turn, the little girl, unaware of the danger, extends her lollipop toward the assailant.

The gesture appears to immediately change the robber’s demeanor.

The footage shows him returning the money and phone, offering a brief moment of affection or acknowledgement toward the child, and then leaving the shop without harming anyone or taking anything.

The clip has been widely shared online, with many describing the moment as a powerful reminder of how a child’s innocence can sometimes pierce through even the darkest intentions.

Karachi citizen foils robbery attempt with courage

A fearless citizen foiled a Karachi robbery attempt successfully, demonstrating exceptional courage in the face of danger, in Azizabad, Gulshan e Shamim area of Karachi.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, emphasising the rising street crimes in the biggest city of Pakistan.

According to reports and obtained CCTV footage, three armed goons arrived on motorcycles and tried to rob al fresco diners at a local hotel.

However, a Karachi citizen foiled robbery attempts by aiming his weapon and shooting at the suspects.