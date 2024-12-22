WATCH: Man bravely rescues chained dog from bear attack

A video capturing a man’s courageous act of rescuing a dog from a bear attack has gone viral on social media. The short clip shows a tense encounter where a chained dog appears to be struggling with a bear.

Undeterred by the danger, the man intervenes. He skillfully uses a wooden plank to distract and scare the bear away, successfully driving the animal up a tree.

While the exact location of the incident remains unclear, many speculate it occurred in or near Turkey, with the dog possibly being a Kangal Shepherd and the bear a Syrian brown bear.

The viral video has garnered millions of views, with viewers expressing admiration for the man’s bravery and concern for both animals involved.

Some comments highlighted the man’s apparent experience in handling such situations, while others emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of both the dog and the rescuer.

This viral incident serves as a powerful reminder of the special bond between humans and animals and the lengths people will go to protect their furry companions.

In a separate news, the video of a pet lion on the loose in the streets of Lahore had surfaced on December 21.

In an unfortunate incident, a pet lion was shot dead after it escaped from its cage at a residential compound in Harbanspura area of Lahore.

The animal attacked at least three people, leaving them injured, before fleeing the premises and reaching a nearby nulla.

The video shows the lion vaulted over a wall and broke into a gallop on a road.

After failing to catch the animal, security guards resorted to shooting the lion to death.

His dead body, covered in cloth, was transported over a motorcycle loader with security guards standing beside it.

Police have taken the lion’s owner, Ali Adnan, into custody after registering a case against him.